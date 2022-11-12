Flight Radar Report Shows FTX Co-Founder’s Private Jet Flew to Argentina, SBF Says He’s Still in the Bahamas

According to Flightradar24’s official Twitter account, the most tracked flight at 3:33 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2022, was Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) private jet flying from the Bahamas to Argentina. While the flight track doesn’t mean SBF took the flight, a number of people suspected someone from SBF’s inner circle did fly out of the Bahamas. The former FTX CEO, however, texted Reuters after the flight and told the news outlet he did not leave the Bahamas.

Former FTX CEO’s Private Jet Embarks to Argentina, SBF Claims He Remains in the Bahamas

The former FTX CEO and frontman, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), has been under the spotlight all week after his exchange, which was once worth $32 billion, shuddered and filed for bankruptcy protection.

Following the bankruptcy registration in Delaware, FTX US users started to complain about withdrawal issues. Then reports on Nov. 12, at around 3:00 a.m. (ET) indicated that FTX wallets may have been hacked. Some of the funds were sent to Kraken and Kraken’s chief security officer, Nick Percoco, told the public they have identified the user.

Interestingly, roughly around the same time, people started to notice FTX wallets were getting drained, Flightradar24’s official Twitter account tweeted about the most tracked flight at around 3:33 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2022.

“Most tracked flight right now,” Flightradar24 wrote. “According to tweets, the founder and former CEO of [FTX] is en route to Argentina after the FTX collapse earlier this week.”

Flightradar24’s flight tracker was shared via Twitter (pictured left). It has been reported that SBF owns and operates a Gulfstream G450 private jet (pictured right).

Some observers of the Flightradar24 tweet, like the popular whistleblower Fatman, did not like Flightradar24’s statement. “Shouldn’t be tweeting this. Zero confirmation or evidence of this being SBF,” Fatman replied to Flightradar24’s tweet.

While the radar report does show SBF’s private jet did embark to Argentina, there’s no way of telling who was on the trip without the official flight logs. Following the speculation, the news publication Reuters published an article that said SBF did not leave the Bahamas.

“When asked by Reuters whether he had flown to Argentina, Bankman-Fried responded in a text message: ‘Nope.’ He told Reuters he was in the Bahamas,” the article’s author explained.

What do you think about the tweet from Flightradar24 and the following report from Reuters that says SBF claims he is still in the Bahamas? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

