First Responders Assist in the Rescue of Border Patrol Agent

Jackman, Maine (STL.News) On Tuesday, January 14, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was severely injured in a snowmobile accident while patrolling his area of responsibility. Fellow Border Patrol agents as well as the Maine Warden Service and Rockwood Emergency Medical Service immediately responded to assist. A National Guard aircraft also responded but was forced to turn around due to the severe weather.

Due to the unforgiving terrain it took nearly five hours to extricate the agent off the mountain and an additional hour to transport him to the hospital.

“The men and women of the United States Border Patrol put their lives on the line every day, as do our partner agencies. Situations such as this illustrate the importance of those partnerships, not only to enhance our mission, but to keep our people safe,” said Chief of Houlton Sector, Jason Owens, “I want to thank everyone involved in this rescue, and I am grateful that our agent made it home safely to his family.”