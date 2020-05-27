Final Defendant Kathie Huff Sentenced in Methamphetamine Conspiracy

(STL.News) – A Somerset, Kentucky, woman, Kathie Huff, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday, to 68 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, after previously pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Huff was the final defendant to be sentenced in this case.

In her plea agreement, Huff admitted that between September 2017 and March 2019, she conspired with others to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in Pulaski, Laurel Wayne, McCreary, and Anderson counties. According to Huff’s plea agreement, she developed an arrangement with a methamphetamine dealer in Louisville, through whom she regularly obtained large quantities of methamphetamine and then returned to Pulaski County to sell it. According to court documents, Huff’s source of methamphetamine supply was David Ameral. Ameral also supplied other members of the conspiracy, including Robert Jerome “Cotty” Beach, who Huff introduced to Ameral. Additionally, as part of the conspiracy, Ameral also supplied methamphetamine to Ignacio Brasfield.

Huff pled guilty in October 2019. Huff’s co-conspirators have received the following sentences: Ameral received 137 months and five years supervised release; Brasfield received 151 months and eight years of supervised release; and Beach received 157 months and five years of supervised release.

Under federal law, Huff and her co-conspirators must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences. Upon her release, Huff’s will be under the supervision of the United States Probation Office for four years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jeffrey Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Louisville Field Division; Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police; Chief Bryan Taylor, Lawrenceburg Police Department; Chief William Hunt, Somerset Police Department; and Sheriff Greg Speck, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, jointly made the announcement.

