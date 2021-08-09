Convicted Felon Sentenced For Illegally Possessing A Firearm During A Geneva Pawn Shop Burglary

Montgomery, AL (STL.News) Today, Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced that a Dothan, Alabama man has been sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On August 4, 2021, 32-year-old Jeffrey B. Wilson was sentenced to 100 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records, on September 16, 2019, security cameras at the River City Pawn Shop in Geneva, Alabama captured a vehicle driving around to the back of the business. The driver, later identified as Wilson, got out of the vehicle and seemed to inspect the rear of the building. Video showed Wilson return to his vehicle and drive around the pawn shop a few times before leaving. Later that same day, Wilson returned and used power tools that he brought with him to cut a hole in the building’s rear wall. He then armed himself with a .22 caliber revolver and crawled through the hole he had created. While inside, Wilson grabbed two cases, exited through the back door, and placed them in his vehicle and left the premises. One of the cases taken contained an Anderson Manufacturing, model AM-15, MULTI caliber semiautomatic rifle.

Law enforcement quickly developed Wilson as a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his residence. Wilson was home when law enforcement arrived to execute the warrant and, initially, he barricaded himself inside. Fortunately, officers were able remove Wilson from the residence without serious injury. During the subsequent search, agents recovered the revolver Wilson carried into the pawn shop as well as the stolen rifle. Wilson has previous felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

This case was investigated by the Geneva Police Department, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Brett Talley and Joshua Wendell prosecuted the case.

