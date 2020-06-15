Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by First Horizon National Corporation

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced its approval of the application under section 3 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 by First Horizon National Corporation, Memphis, Tennessee, to merge with IBERIABANK Corporation and thereby indirectly acquire its subsidiary state member bank, IBERIABANK, both of Lafayette, Louisiana. The Board also approved the proposals under section 18(c) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and section 9 of the Federal Reserve Act by First Horizon Bank, Memphis, Tennessee, to merge with IBERIABANK and to establish and operate branches at the locations of the main office and branches of IBERIABANK.

