Federal Inmate Gary McCrae Indicted on Contraband Charge

(STL.News) – An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Loretto, Pa., was indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on a charge of possession of a prohibited object in prison, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The Indictment named Gary McCrae, 50, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, on November 13, 2019, McCrae possessed a quantity of Buprenorphine.

The law provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Correctional Institution, Special Investigative Staff, conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment of McCrae.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

