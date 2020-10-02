Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Announces 2021 Commission Open Meeting Schedule

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has announced the schedule for the Commission’s open meetings for calendar year 2021.
The 2021 open meeting dates are:
- January 19*
- February 18
- March 18
- April 15
- May 20
- June 17
- July 15
- September 23*
- October 21
- November 18
- December 16
*Tuesday, January 19, due to Inauguration Day on January 20.
*September 23, fourth Thursday, due to Yom Kippur on September 16.
The meetings, at FERC’s headquarters at 888 First Street, NE, in Washington, D.C., are open to the public consistent with the Government in the Sunshine Act.
The Commission routinely does not meet in August.