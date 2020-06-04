Federal charges filed from incident during Saturday’s protest/rioting

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced today, Antonio Wooden, 23, Indianapolis, was charged today with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Fugitive from Justice and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by an Unlawful User of a Controlled Substance.

“Freedom of speech and the right to protest are freedoms that all American have. Illegally possessing a firearm and firing at police are not.” said Minkler. “Mr. Wooden was not peaceably protesting, he was terrorizing and endangering the lives of those that were, including the police officers”

On May 31, 2020 Detectives the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) learned a male, who was positively identified by IMPD investigators as Antonio Wooden, was firing an AR-15 style rifle during the protest/riots in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday May 30, 2020.

IMPD investigators located a video which shows Wooden raising a rifle, pointing the rifle in the direction of IMPD officers in the area of N Pennsylvania Ave and Market St., and firing at least one round. Wooden then lowered the rifle and moved farther east towards the IMPD Officers on Market St. Before the video ended, more gun shots can be heard.

Further investigation determined that Wooden has an active arrest warrant issued from the State of Ohio for Failure to Appear to face a charge of Drug Abuse, which was issued in Mason Municipal Court on May 12, 2020. Wooden was convicted of Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury in Marion County (Indiana) Superior Court on August 22, 2019 and is currently on probation in that case. Wooden also has an outstanding Protective Order against him.

On June 2, 2020, Wooden was arrested by IMPD a short distance from his residence during a traffic stop. A search warrant was also served at Wooden’s residence at 7311 E 19th St. Detectives located Wooden’s American Tactical .223 caliber rifle, a small amount of marijuana, along with sixty (60) live .223 rounds and two rifle magazines. They also located the goggles and distinct facemask that Wooden had on his person the night of the protest/riots.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Crime Gun Intelligence Center, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Assistant United States Attorney Barry Glickman, who is prosecuting this case for the government, Wooden faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment, 3 years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

A charge is not evidence of guilt. All parties are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in federal court

