Fed, China and Crypto Are Fueling Market's Recession Warning – Bloomberg

There is a common thread in the major trends that have dominated markets this year. The Fed’s rate hikes, China’s Covid dilemma and the crypto implosion are all planting the seeds of a global recession that has yet to arrive but is starting to look inevitable. What’s common about the Fed, China and crypto? All of these seemingly separate narratives are dominating the global economy and they’re all indicating that it’s slouching toward a 2023 recession. The Federal Reserve has been leading the front until now with their jumbo rate hikes. But behind the scenes, China has been a big factor, too, by suppressing global demand and helping to create the very inflation the Fed is battling with the country’s supply-chain busting zero Covid policies. China is now faced with a major policy dilemma as its policies are spurring unrest. And that’s make or break for the global economy.