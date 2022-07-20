Features of working as a freelancer

In the last couple of years, full-time, hard-working employees have learned the ins and outs of working from home and have tried remote work without being freelancers. And many had to become freelancers after downsizing, unsuccessful search for a new job at the same salary, and learning new skills necessary to make money on their own.

Let’s figure out what freelancing is and how to make money from freelancing because the relevance and demand for this format of employment in the current environment will only grow. After all, today, everyone can work both in an Indian casino online and, for example, in a sports magazine!

What is freelance?

A freelancer is a kind of “free artist” who does not depend on the bosses and does not have to go to work at 9:00, but nobody has to pay him a salary every month.

Such an artist can only count on the income they find or are helped by good people, friends, and acquaintances.

The freelancer forms their portfolio of orders, organizes their workplace, and plans their working hours and deadlines to fulfill their clients’ obligations.

The freelancer will not be reprimanded or deprived of a bonus if they do something not in time or do not do it at all. However, the customers will stop dealing with him if he constantly fails to meet deadlines, and the freelancer will be left without earnings, not only without a bonus.

In general, the pitfalls of freelancing are enough, and the question “How to make money on freelancing?” remains unanswered for some. We will surely throw up some sensible ideas on how to make money on freelance to the beginner. However, it seems logical to specify a couple of legal moments at first.

The legislation does not have concepts like “freelance” and “freelancer.” A person who works for himself and forms his working schedule at his discretion can register as an individual entrepreneur or self-employed.

It is worth doing this to not deprive yourself of an official work record and the right to pension benefits in the future. And also, in case there is an increased interest in your activities on the part of the tax authorities and other controlling instances.

The emergence of such interest is entirely realistic if you offer your services in the public plane, on Internet message boards, post their price on social networks or make your site, as recommended by trendy coaches.

It often happens that such publicity “leads” the first tax inspector with intentions to steal money even earlier than the first client ready to pay for your work. Therefore, before you go into “free-floating,” you should study the experience of others and make recommendations on how to make money on freelancing as a beginner with no experience.

Freelancing: how to start earning for the beginner?

So, how to earn freelancing without experience “free-floating”? It will be easiest to make the first step for those whose profession is suitable for remote work. Above we have already mentioned that once “remote work” and “freelance” were almost identical concepts, and this is for a reason.

Suppose your professional duties do not necessarily involve sitting at a desk in the office, behind a cash register in the store, or standing behind a machine or counter. In that case, the employer can quickly agree to freelance work with you without the risk of being inspected by the labor inspectorate with subsequent sanctions.

You get an opportunity not to miss “on the fly” with the registration as an individual entrepreneur or self-employed. First, test the situation and assess how to make money on a freelance beginner and how well it succeeds for you. If you do not like the role of “free artist,” in the absence of official status and obligations to the state, you bring to the end of the project you undertook and then do something else.

How to make this very first step? You can go the usual way as if you were looking for a regular job:

Go to a job site.

In the search bar, enter the name of your profession, adding the word “remote” or “remotely.”

Respond to the jobs offered.

Another option is to start making money by freelancing, not too deviating from your usual ways of doing things. You can explore companies’ websites in your area of specialization, find the “Jobs” section there, and offer your services for those activities that can be performed remotely. By the way, many companies mark with the word “remote” those vacancies that they are willing to fill for “free artists.”

It is the quietest and safest way to test the situation and “scout the place” if you have never been in business, have never been a director or a top manager, and do not take full responsibility for organizing the work process, finding clients, and reporting to government agencies.

It is even better if you get your first freelance experience working a permanent job and receiving a guaranteed salary. Of course, in this case, you will have to work at weekends and in the evenings, but this experience is worth it in the current circumstances. It will quickly pay off if your employers cannot stand the following restrictions and you become unemployed.

For what kind of work customers are hiring freelancers:

58% design and graphics.

46% design and administration of sites.

38% programming.

32% copywriting.

24% advertising and marketing.

The total amount is more than 100% because the same customer may attract freelancers for different jobs. For example, first for site development, then for writing articles, then for promoting the site by other advertising and marketing methods.

Not only is the IT sphere suitable for freelancing. Anyone can become a freelancer whose work does not require special industrial equipment or any special permission from the state to work.

Thus, a tutor giving private lessons in mathematics or French, a musician teaching the violin or piano, or a photographer or video operator working on weddings may well be considered a freelancer.

So when a freelancer is called a “freelance artist,” it often captures the essence of the matter better than the original word “freelancer.” Indeed, the creative and near-creative professions, which unequivocally include the IT field, are more suitable for freelancing than many others.

In principle, both the businessman and the freelancer can use all the capabilities of the Web to offer their services, choosing the most suitable option for promotion. So, if you provide private services with a territorial connection, you can submit an ad on a particular site in the appropriate section. For example, today, you can easily find a game developer for Andar Bahar live casino and slots online.

Freelancing: how to move forward?

Having received the first experience and making sure that freelancing is yours, you can move forward more confidently, exposing their conditions. You are not content with only those offered by your remote employers. Above, we’ve already started talking about freelance exchanges.

The freelance exchanges are specialized online platforms where a person can offer his services in a particular field (writing texts, designing sites, making layouts of printed products, etc.) or place an order for work (text, site, layout, etc.).

Consequently, freelancers may advertise their services and seek orders on the freelance exchanges in the appropriate section. Or on specialized online resources for a particular profile (design, programming, copywriting, etc.).

