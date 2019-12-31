Execution Date Set for Glynn County, Georgia, Murderer Jimmy Fletcher Meders

FORSYTH, GA (STL.News) The Glynn County Superior Court has ordered the execution of convicted murderer Jimmy Fletcher Meders. The court ordered the Georgia Department of Corrections to carry out the execution on a date between January 16 and January 23, 2020. Commissioner Timothy C. Ward has set the date for Thursday, January 16, at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson at 7 p.m.

Meders was convicted in 1989 for the murder of Don Anderson. If executed, Meders will be the 53rd inmate put to death by lethal injection.

Media interested in a photograph of Meders and a listing of his crimes may visit the GDC website (www.gdc.ga.gov).