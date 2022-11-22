ETMarkets Fund Manager Talk: A smallcase manager’s investment choice in a high interest rate environment

“While debt as an asset class creates negative returns in a rising rate environment, sovereign gold bonds or floating rate bonds are investment avenues one can look at, as they have limited interest rate risk, said Abhishek Banerjee, smallcase manager and founder of Lotusdew Wealth and Investment Advisors. “Also in terms of bank deposits, I would recommend doing a short maturity auto renewal till rates peak out,” Banerjee told ETMarkets in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Tell us about yourself. What inclined you towards equities and what was the turning point?



I am a straight arrow in a round world. I was always keen to experiment and remember setting up a chemistry lab with a friend at his home. The fact that you could mix things to produce something new was fascinating – something like portfolio construction.

Moreover, I was always fascinated by the elegance of how equity investing works.

The fact that you can think and make money attracted me to the markets and to begin with the world of equities.



Even as a child, I remember plotting prices off the newspaper as charts and thinking that we could predict it..

The turning point really was when after my MBA, I got a job as a quantitative analyst. I was able to work in a world where my passion for equity and programming met.

Talking of markets, Indian equities have recovered sharply from their June lows and now look set to hit fresh record highs. Do you see the momentum sustaining or would you call for some caution?



It’s always prudent to be cautious about markets, but I am squarely bullish on smallcaps.

The fact that India is a deep and scalable investment opportunity when India is almost seen as a safe haven makes me even more excited about Indian markets.

I think this will be a watershed moment where due to expensive valuations in largecap, smart money will look to take advantage of attractive valuations in small and midcaps.

We look for a credible board governing a management that is creating a micro monopoly in their industry.

How much AUM do you manage, and how has your fund’s performance been so far in 2022?



We oversee less than Rs 500 crore in AUM. Few of our strategies like Small cap High Frequency where we look at high frequency indicators, and Deep Momentum where we apply deep learning to equity momentum, have both done very well.

The long running strategies available via smallcase like Listed Venture Capital and Nanocap Champs have both done very well, generating 50% CAGR over 3 years and 21% one year performance, respectively.

How have you managed the market volatility and enhanced returns for your clients?



I think the job of an investment advisor is to help clients stay course during volatility and adjust the portfolio based on the risk profile. While one way to manage volatility is to mix low volatility asset classes like fixed income with equity, a second way is to add time to your portfolio to manage volatility.

We help clients regain conviction and, hence, have seen outcomes where they have remained invested longer and accumulated wealth.

What are your top holdings, and have you rejigged your portfolio recently? Any new entry or exits in your portfolio?



We specialize in smaller companies and our top holdings include depositories, regional home finance companies, infrastructure companies, food processing to name a few.

To manage the overall liquidity profile as our asset grows, we have added new positions in services.

We trimmed our exposure from consumer discretionary towards infrastructure and materials. We also recently added to companies that help with immigration services like visa processing.

Equity funds have seen sustained flows in 2022 month after month. Do you see a similar trend in 2023 or could one see more money moving to debt funds?



Yes, I think financialization of assets is a growing trend and will continue. Debt in a rising rate environment will create negative returns, but one can look at sovereign gold bonds or floating rate bond funds that have limited interest rate risk. Also in terms of bank deposits, I would recommend doing a short maturity auto renew till rates peak out.

SIP contributions have increased significantly and retail investors have somewhat shielded Indian markets from the global shocks. Do you see the trend continuing? Any ballpark figure you see by the end of FY23?



SIP is a culture in India now. I think the trend will continue to accelerate. Also, given the fiasco in crypto markets, people will return to traditional asset classes looking for unconventional ideas where something like a small case fits well.

What would be your top bets for 2023?



Smallcaps and gold are our top bets.

I think the cost of capital of smallcaps which are usually less levered are isolated from inflationary pressures.

Moreover, given their micro monopolistic niches, they can continue to thrive in a challenging macro environment.

Compared to large companies, smallcaps offer an interesting forward opportunity.

Gold is also a hedge on currency volatility which we can expect to see in the next few months.

We are advising a combination of physical gold and gold related equity in our smallcase Golden Opportunities.

