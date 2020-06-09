Essex County Man Raheem Tarry Admits Participation in Heroin Conspiracy

(STL.News) – An Essex County, New Jersey, man today admitted his role as a member of a heroin trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Raheem Tarry, 34, of Newark, pleaded guilty by video conference before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to two counts of a third superseding indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram of more of heroin and distribution of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Tarry and others were members of a drug trafficking organization that dealt heroin and crack cocaine in and around Newark, specifically Hayes Street and 14th Avenue in the area of the New Community Corporation housing development (NCC). The organization is comprised of members of the Brick City Brim set of the Bloods street gang.

The investigation revealed that in addition to selling narcotics, members of the organization alerted each other to police and rival gang member or drug dealer presence within NCC; shared narcotics supply, narcotics proceeds, and customers; and raised bail money for each other following arrests. Members of the organization have also engaged in violence and been the subject of violence in connection with their narcotics trafficking activities.

Between March and August 2018, Tarry and 27 other individuals were charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base; one individual also was charged with firearms offenses relating to his drug trafficking. On Aug. 20, 2019, a grand jury returned a 22-count third superseding indictment charging Tarry and four other defendants with conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and various other drug and firearms offenses; the alleged leader of the organization also was charged with participating in a continuing criminal enterprise. The charges in the complaint and third superseding indictment remain pending as to several of the defendants and one is charged in a separate indictment. They are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The heroin trafficking conspiracy count to which Tarry pleaded guilty carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of life in prison, and a $10 million fine. The drug distribution and possession with intent to distribute count to which Tarry pleaded guilty carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $1 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski in Newark, and members of the Newark Department of Public Safety, under the direction of Director Anthony F. Ambrose, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea. He also thanked the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, the New Jersey Department of Corrections, the New Jersey State Parole Commission, and the U.S. Marshals for their assistance.

The case was investigated as part of the Violent Crime Initiative (VCI). The VCI was formed in August 2017 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, and the City of Newark’s Department of Public Safety for the purpose of combatting violent crime in and around Newark. As part of this partnership, federal, state, county, and city agencies collaborate and pool resources to prosecute violent offenders who endanger the safety of the community. The VCI is composed of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, the ATF, the DEA, the U.S. Marshals, the Newark Department of Public Safety, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, N.J. State Parole, Union County Jail, N.J. State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center/Real Time Crime Center, N.J. Department of Corrections, the East Orange Police Department, and the Irvington Police Department.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elaine K. Lou and Christopher D. Amore of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark.

