Taos Pueblo man, Elliot Romancito pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Elliot Romancito, 27, of Taos, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Taos Pueblo, pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 3 to sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country. Romancito was indicted on March 10, 2020.

In his plea agreement, Romancito admitted that after a party on the night of Sept. 30, 2018, or in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, 2018, he drove to a location on the Taos Pueblo and engaged in a sexual act with the victim, identified in court records as Jane Doe. At the time of the abuse, Jane Doe was 15-years old.

By the terms of the plea agreement, Romancito faces up to two years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The Santa Fe Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Filed Office investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorneys David P. Cowen and Elisa Dimas are prosecuting this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today