El Centro Sector Border Patrol Arrested Two – Smuggling Drugs

2 USC’s Arrested for Attempting to Smuggle Close to 83K of Narcotics through the Checkpoint

SALTON CITY, CA (STL.News) El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two United States citizens for their attempts to smuggle illegal narcotics through an immigration checkpoint Saturday evening.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a black 2006 Mazda 6 station wagon approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting vehicles in primary lanes referred the vehicle to secondary inspection for further investigation.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted the interior of the vehicle. Upon further inspection of the interior, agents discovered two bundles wrapped in cellophane inside of an ice chest, a type of concealment method consistent with narcotics smuggling. The two large bundles contained five separate packages of narcotics in plastic bags. Three of the five bags tested positive for fentanyl and the other two bags tested positive for heroin. Further inspection of the vehicle also revealed marijuana concealed in the roof area of a sunroof compartment and methamphetamine inside the trousers of the passenger.

The 33-year-old male driver and 39-year-old male passenger were in possession of .68 pounds of fentanyl (approximately 3000 pills) with an estimated street value of $46,410, 4.45 pounds of heroin with an estimated street value of $36,360, 2.01 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $80.40, and 5.5 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $1.23.

The driver, passenger, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.