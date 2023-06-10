Economic Survey of Ukraine – Sustainable Recovery

The United States Funds Economic Survey of Ukraine for Sustainable Recovery
(STL.News) At the 2023 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris, France, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez announced the United States fully supports the OECD Country Program for Ukraine and is pleased to commit $437,000 for its implementation. The OECD country program will support Ukraine’s agenda for reform, recovery, and reconstruction.
The U.S. donation will fund an economic survey of Ukraine to identify gaps and prioritize reforms needed to ensure broader recovery efforts. The United States has thus far contributed $19.25 billion in budget support to enable the Government of Ukraine to pay salaries of first responders and government officials, meet pension obligations, and operate hospitals. The United States and the OECD continue to further deepen and strengthen our cooperation with Ukraine to support its recovery.
SOURCE: U.S. Department of State
