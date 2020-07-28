Eagle Butte Man Randy Little Shield Charged with Larceny

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Larceny.

Randy Little Shield, age 29, was indicted on July 16, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on July 22, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 5 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that sometime between March 6, 2020, and March 13, 2020, Little Shield unlawfully took personal property from an individual valued at more than $1,000.

The charge is merely an accusation and Little Shield is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Miller is prosecuting the case.

Little Shield was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

