Dwight Black Indicted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Rapid City Man, Dwight Black Spotted Horse Indicted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Dwight Black Spotted Horse, age 37, was indicted on May 10, 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on June 8, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, a mandatory minimum term of 5 years of supervised release up to life, and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that between August 20, 2021 and April 13, 2022, Black Spotted Horse, a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, and a sex offender by reason of a conviction under federal law, knowingly failed to register and update his registration.

The charge is merely an accusation and Black Spotted Horse is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Abby Roesler is prosecuting the case.

Black Spotted Horse was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today