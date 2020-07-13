Drug Felon Nico Nixon Sentenced to 7 Years for Committing Drug and Gun Crimes while on Federal Supervised Release

(STL.News) – Nico Nixon was sentenced to 7 years (84 months) in prison for committing fentanyl and heroin trafficking and firearm crimes while on supervised release following a prior conviction for heroin trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Nixon, 29, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced by United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab. Earlier this year, Nixon pled guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, on August 3, 2019.

Nixon was previously convicted in federal court in 2012 for conspiring to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin. He was sentenced to 87 months in prison at that time. In 2015, his prison sentence was reduced by 16 months as a result of across-the-board retroactive reductions to the sentencing guideline ranges for drug trafficking crimes.

Nixon was on federal supervised release in 2019 when he committed the additional fentanyl and heroin trafficking and firearm crimes for which he was sentenced. Judge Schwab imposed a 12-month consecutive prison sentence for the violations of release conditions.

Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.

The Pittsburgh Police Bureau of Police, the United States Marshals Service, and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General conducted the investigation leading to the convictions and sentences in this case. This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

