Drug Dealer Edgardo Rivera Who Sold Fentanyl to Overdose Victim Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that EDGARDO RIVERA, also known as “Eggy,” 28, of Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 138 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release, for fentanyl distribution and firearm possession offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 17, 2017, the Southington Police Department and emergency medical personnel responded to a Southington residence on a report of an unresponsive male. At the residence, medical personnel pronounced a male victim deceased of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators collected bags, which were later found to contain fentanyl, from the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner subsequently determined the victim’s cause of death to be “acute fentanyl toxicity.”

The investigation revealed that the victim purchased fentanyl from Rivera the day before the victim died from ingesting the drug.

In May and June 2018, law enforcement conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl and heroin from Rivera.

Rivera has been detained since October 5, 2018, when he was arrested on a criminal complaint. At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of approximately 300 grams of controlled substances containing heroin and fentanyl, a loaded 9mm pistol, and more than $14,000 in cash.

On May 23, 2019, Rivera pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a narcotics trafficking offense.

U.S. Attorney Durham noted that federal prisoners are required to serve at least 85 percent of their prison term and are not eligible for parole.

This investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Haven Task Force, U.S. Marshals Service and Southington Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas P. Morabito.

