Donald Trump Trading Card NFTs Skyrocket in Value Despite Being Mocked for His ‘Major Announcement’

After the former 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump revealed his non-fungible token (NFT) trading card collection, Trump’s NFTs sold out within hours after the announcement. Statistics from Opensea, three days after the sale, show that the Trump NFT trading card collection’s floor value is now .49 ether or roughly $578.

Trump NFTs Sell out, Cards Quadruple in Value on Opensea, Left-Leaning Political Commentators Are Outraged

Donald Trump once said in 2019 that he was not a fan of bitcoin (BTC), and today the former president has leveraged blockchain technology to release his NFT trading cards. The collection of 45,000 cards features images of Trump dressed as Superman, an astronaut, a cowboy, and many other designs. However, there’s been accusations that the team behind Trump’s NFTs used stock images from Shutterstock and left the Shutterstock watermarks on the NFT photos.

Half the people mocking Trump for selling NFTs today were silent when he was selling out our nation’s future through record inflation.

— Libertarian Party (@LPNational) December 15, 2022

Despite the claims, Trump’s NFT cards have been very popular and during the last 24 hours, cryptoslam.io stats show Trump’s collection is the second-largest in sales behind Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Trump NFT sales increased by 50.19% during the past 24 hours and there’s been $3,597,251 in sales. The $3.5 million in sales was across 4,749 transactions and 1,839 buyers and 2,155 sellers.

Good morning and Happy Saturday to everyone who agrees it’s great that House DEMs introduced a bill to bar trump from office under the 14th Amendment, so he can spend more time selling ridiculous digital trump card NFTs.

— BrooklynDad_Defiant!?? (@mmpadellan) December 17, 2022

On Opensea, the current floor value for Trump’s NFT cards is around .49 ether or $578, which is more than 4x larger than the original $99 price when the sale launched. There’s roughly 15,811 Trump NFT owners and 35% are unique owners, according to Opensea metrics on Dec. 18, 2022. One user owns approximately 1,000 Trump NFT cards and is the largest holder of the entire collection. Some people have claimed the unknown Trump NFT owner with 1,000 cards is Donald Trump himself.

liberal NFT mfers seeing Trump Trading Card NFTs mooning pic.twitter.com/WOdU2vYmAY

— Ashley (@AshleyDCan) December 16, 2022

Of course, Trump’s NFT trading cards caused an outcry from left-leaning political pundits since the 45th U.S. president made his announcement. Current U.S. president Joe Biden mocked Trump in a tweet that says Biden “had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks,” using all capital letters like Trump. The left-leaning political commentator Lindy Li made fun of Trump’s NFT announcement as well, when she said:

Trump’s big announcement is that he’s selling NFTs. Melania’s big announcement was that she was selling a $185,000 NFT. Ivanka’s big announcement was to promote Goya beans. Don Jr’s big announcement was to sell $500 cameos. The most pathetic family to ever occupy the White House.

Other proponents of the left, like former New York Times (NYT) author, Kurt Eichenwald, tried to expose Trump’s NFT venture. Eichenwald published a blog post on his Substack that claims “Trump’s trading card grift is worse than you think.” Eichenwald found that shell companies are associated with a company called NFT International LLC. The former NYT columnist also linked the firm to some people with negative reputations but in the end, Eichenwald concludes that “none of this means that NFT International is crooked.”

What did you think about Donald Trump releasing his NFT collection? What do you think about the collection selling out? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

