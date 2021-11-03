US State Department on Dominica’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Dominica on the 43rd anniversary of your independence.

Dominica’s cooperation with the United States on public health, security, and economic prosperity attests to our shared values and close ties. Our donation of a medical field hospital in April strengthened Dominica’s healthcare system and its flexibility to respond in times of crisis. Our entrepreneurship trainings, coding workshops, and educational exchanges helped Dominica’s youth apply creative solutions to global challenges. Through COVID-19 response and recovery assistance, vaccine donations, maritime security upgrades, and the construction of emergency operations centers, the United States worked with Dominica to end the global COVID-19 pandemic and create a safer future.

The relationship between Dominica and the United States of America offers endless opportunities. I wish all Dominicans a happy Independence Day.