District: Clark Calloway Sentenced for Firearms Offenses

District Man, Clark Calloway Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Firearms Offenses

Charges Involved Purchase of Fully Automatic Assault Rifle

WASHINGTON (STL.News) Clark Calloway, 47, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of a firearm and to acquiring that firearm with the intent to commit assault, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips and Nicholas Boshears, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterterrorism Division.

Calloway pleaded guilty in October 2018 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to charges of interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and illegal possession of a machine gun. He was sentenced by the Honorable Richard J. Leon. Upon completion of his prison term, he will be placed on three years of supervised release.

During the plea colloquy, Calloway admitted that while a subject of an undercover investigation, he agreed to purchase a fully automatic AK-47 for $250. At the time, Calloway stated that he wanted to use the AK-47 on white people. He acknowledged making numerous statements expressing support against non-Muslims, police officers, and white people. He also acknowledged that he was a former Marine and a felon previously convicted of a felony.

Calloway was arrested by the FBI on May 4, 2017 when he took delivery of the AK-47. He has been in custody ever since.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Assistance was provided by Paralegal Specialists Latina Sanders, Michael Watts, and Donna Galindo, and former Paralegal Specialist Jorge Casillas of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tejpal S. Chawla, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, with assistance from former Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Pearlman, who is now with the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, and Trial Attorneys Justin Sher and Benita Corlett of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today