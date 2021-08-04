Detroit: Martel Nelson Indicted On Drug, Firearms Charges

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Alante Martel Nelson, of Detroit, Michigan, was indicted today on drug and firearms charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Nelson, 28, was indicted on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Nelson is accused of having heroin in August 2020 in Monongalia County. Nelson, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, is also accused of having a .380 caliber pistol and a semi-automatic pistol in August 2020 in Monongalia County.

Nelson faces up to 30 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000 for the heroin charge and faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,0000 for the firearms charge. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Morgantown Police Department investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today