Detroit Man Darnell Smith Pleads Guilty to Possessing Heroin with Intent to Distribute

(STL.News) – A Detroit man pled guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Darnell Smith, 26, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

“Another Detroit drug dealer at the center of violence in Charleston,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “My office’s unprecedented efforts are making our streets and families safer. I hold out-of-state dealers like Smith accountable every single day.”

Smith admitted that on September 12, 2016, law enforcement officers found him in possession of 20 individually packaged bags of heroin when he entered a hospital after being shot in the head. Smith admitted that he intended to sell the drugs for money. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 3, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Charleston Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Chris Arthur is handling the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the plea hearing.

