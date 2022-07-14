Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Jan Adams

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Jan Adams

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Jan Adams to congratulate her on her new role and to discuss close U.S.-Australian coordination around the world. The Deputy Secretary highlighted the important work of the Quad and conveyed her concerns about recent developments in the Indo-Pacific. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Secretary Adams also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and opportunities to continue collaborating with partners and allies to advance peace and stability in the region.