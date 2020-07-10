Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun Visit to Tokyo

Washington, DC (STL.News) During his July 9-10 visit to Tokyo, Deputy Secretary of State and Special Representative for North Korea Stephen E. Biegun met with Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Defense Minister Taro Kono, Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba, and other Japanese officials to reaffirm the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance during this 60th anniversary year of the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. In his meetings, Deputy Secretary Biegun emphasized continued U.S. readiness to engage in dialogue with the DPRK and discussed the importance of continued close cooperation with Japan and other like-minded partners on promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific and countering efforts by those who seek to undermine good governance and the rules-based international order. Deputy Secretary Biegun also conferred with the Government of Japan on worldwide efforts to combat COVID-19, including the development of vaccines and therapeutics, the importance of continued business and education links between the United States and Japan, and efforts to prevent future pandemics.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE