Department of Treasury – Call with Japan

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Call with Japan Finance Vice Minister Masato Kanda

Earlier tonight, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo spoke with Japan Finance Vice Minister Masato Kanda. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo affirmed the U.S.’s support for the sovereignty of Ukraine and the freedom of its people, committing to hold Russia accountable for its actions. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo also commended Japan’s announcement earlier today to support removing key Russian banks from SWIFT and strong sanctions measures against President Putin and Russian elites. Both countries agreed to continue to work closely together to inflict severe costs on Russia for their unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.