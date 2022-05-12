U.S. Attorney Dena J. King Pays Tribute To Fallen Law Enforcement Officers In Observance Of National Police Week

(STL.News) In observance of National Police Week, United States Attorney Dena J. King recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement and pays tribute to the officers who have fallen in the line of duty. This year, the week is observed Wednesday, May 11 through Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

“This week, we gather to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who sacrificed their lives in service to our country,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “We remember the courage with which they worked and lived. And we recommit ourselves to the mission to which they dedicated their lives. On behalf of a grateful Justice Department and a grateful nation, I extend my sincerest thanks and gratitude to the entire law enforcement community.”

“Each and every day, our brave men and women in law enforcement do their best to protect us from harm and apprehend those who violate the law, so that our communities can be safe and continue to grow stronger and more just.

National Police Week is an opportunity to recognize our federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement officers for their courage, dedication and commitment to serving their fellow citizens, and to pay tribute to the fallen officers who laid down their lives for us. It is also a time to extend our gratitude and support to our fallen heroes’ families and loved ones, and to reaffirm our commitment to all those who wear the badge and serve our communities with honor and dignity,” said U.S. Attorney King.

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Based on data submitted to and analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), 472 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2021, of which 319 succumbed to COVID-19. Eight officers have died in the line of duty in the Western District of North Carolina.

