Delaware Governor on the Passing of Randy J. Holland

Governor Carney’s Statement on the Passing of Retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy J. Holland

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney on Wednesday shared the following statement on the passing of retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy J. Holland:

“This is a tremendous loss for our state. Justice Holland was a true public servant and a steady source of wisdom on Delaware’s Supreme Court for more than three decades. He had a deep knowledge of the Constitution and Delaware’s unique history. His books on the Delaware Constitution have served as a guide for countless public officials in our state. And I have personally sought his counsel many times during my time in office.

“Justice Holland made his mark in our history books by serving on Delaware’s highest court longer than anyone else. He was a thoughtful, model jurist and will be greatly missed. Tracey and I are praying for Justice Holland’s family, and his many friends across our state, during this difficult time.”