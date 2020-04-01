Deadline Extended to April 10, and Applications Welcome, for the 17th Annual Project Safe Neighborhoods Logo Contest

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., of the District of South Carolina, announced today that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is extending until April 10, 2020, the deadline for submissions for the 17th Annual Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Logo Contest. This statewide contest focuses on preventing gun violence in our schools and is open to grade school students of all ages. With numerous schools currently suspended due to COVID-19 and our students learning from home, McCoy announced the deadline would be extended.

All entries can be submitted by mail and should be addressed to the United States Attorney’s Office, 55 Beattie Place, Suite 700, Greenville, South Carolina 29601. Upon receipt, the entries will be categorized into four grade divisions: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. A winner will be selected from each of the four divisions, and each division winner will receive $50. An overall winning logo will be chosen from the four division winners and will receive an additional $50 for a total of $100.

The winning entries will be selected by “The Insiders,” a select group of students from the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, who travel throughout the state encouraging children and promoting community awareness of the consequences of juvenile crime. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association Foundation will provide the awards to the winners.

If your student is interested in participating, applications and contest rules may also be found on our website at https://www.justice.gov/usao-sc/programs/ceasefire/project-sentry/contest-winners/contest-rules. Additionally, interested students or their parents can call Assistant United States Attorney Justin Holloway at 864-282-2100.

PSN focuses on reducing violent crime in our communities through enforcement, re-entry, and prevention initiatives. The annual logo contest is an important prevention initiative that has proven to be an effective way to engage our students in meaningful conversation about preventing gun crimes amongst our young people and ensuring a safe learning atmosphere for our children.

