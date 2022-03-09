DC Mayor Bowser to Sign Agreement with Unions

Mayor Bowser to Sign Agreement with Unions that Represent More Than 11,000 DC Government Employees

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser will join labor partners representing Compensation Units 1 and 2 to sign a four-year collective bargaining agreement that serves more than 11,000 employees across DC Government.

Compensation Units 1 and 2 represent 20 local unions and seven labor organizations, supporting DC Government career service employees who make up professional technical, administrative, clerical, trade and craft employees, delivering some of the District’s most integral services. The last agreement with Compensation Units 1 & 2 was signed February 25, 2018.

When:

Wednesday, March 9 at 4 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Lindsey Maxwell, Director of the DC Department of Human Resources and the Office of Labor Relations and Collective Bargaining

Lee Blackmon, Federal Director, National Association of Government Employees

Robert Hollingsworth, Executive Director District Council 20, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees

Ottis Johnson Jr., National V.P, District 14, American Federation of Government Employees

Where:

John A. Wilson Building, 1st Floor

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

*Closest Metro Station: Federal Triangle Metro Station*

*Closest Capital Bikeshare Station: Ronald Reagan Building*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to?press@dc.gov.

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event.? To view event online visit?mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms.