DC Mayor Bowser on the Inflation Reduction Act

Statement from Mayor Bowser on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

Washington, DC (STL.News) In response to President Joseph R. Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law, Mayor Muriel Bowser released the following statement:

“We thank and applaud President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Schumer, and House Speaker Pelosi for delivering this historic investment in the American people. The Inflation Reduction Act invests in real solutions to some of our greatest affordability challenges and turns the climate crisis into new opportunities for working Americans. This legislation is the bold action Americans nationwide have been voting for: lower out-of-pocket costs for life-saving prescription drugs, lower health insurance premiums, lower energy bills, and more attention to the increasingly catastrophic effects of climate change.

“For Washingtonians, this bill extends lower health insurance premiums from the American Rescue Plan Act, which means coverage as low as $11 a month. For our seniors, it means less money spent on prescriptions and more money in your pockets. For everyone, it means moving toward a more sustainable and resilient future.

“The Inflation Reduction Act proves what we know is possible – that we can make life better for everyday Americans without asking those who have already paid their fair share to pay even more. The Biden-Harris Administration has made this a historic year for the American people and sent a resounding message that we don’t need to choose between protecting our planet and giving more people a fair shot – we can and will do both.”

