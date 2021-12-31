DC Mayor Bowser on December 2021 Revenue Estimates

Washington, DC (STL.News) The DC Government released the revised revenue estimates for the FY 2021-2025 District of Columbia Budget and Financial Plan. The forecast for local fund revenues is revised upward in FY 2021 by $264.7 million. The local source revenue forecast for FY 2022 – FY 2025 has also been revised upward by a total of approximately $476 million. In response to the new estimates, Mayor Muriel Bowser released the following statement:

“The state of the District is strong, as DC resident employment and resident income as a whole continue to grow. We go into 2022 primed to show that we are the District of Comebacks and ready to give more Washingtonians a fair shot. When our city prospers that means we have more resources to invest in the residents who need them most – more resources for our students, for housing, and for connecting Washingtonians to jobs and opportunity. Even throughout all the ups and downs of this pandemic, we have remained focused on advancing DC values and moving our city forward. In 2022, we keep pushing.”