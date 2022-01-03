DC Mayor Bowser Deploys District Snow Team

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser will deploy the District Snow Team, starting at midnight, Monday, January 3, 2022, with a full deployment of more than 100 snowplows. The District Snow Team will begin treating roads with salt at midnight. Currently, there is a high level of variability in the National Weather Service’s forecast; while the forecast is expected to be updated later this evening, Washington, DC could receive anything from very little accumulation to eight inches of snow. Currently, the forecast calls for accumulations of three to five inches with the heaviest band from 4:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. The air temperature and road temperature are forecast to be 32F-34F.

The District’s Hypothermia Alert will be activated at 7:00 p.m. Residents are encouraged to call 311 or (202) 399-7093 if they see someone in need of shelter.

Winter Weather Safety and Preparedness Tips:

People are asked to exercise caution as freezing temperatures are expected overnight. It’s recommended that property owners put abrasives (pet-safe de-icer, rock salt, or non-clumping kitty litter) on their sidewalks before the storm starts.

Motorists are asked to clear all snow from the vehicle before driving cautiously. Assist elderly or disabled neighbors with clearing their sidewalks. For safety, when driving keep a safe distance from snowplows; when possible at least three car lengths behind a snowplow. Residents are encouraged to go to snow.dc.gov for updates before, during, and after winter storms, and for tips to get one’s home and family prepared for inclement weather. Residents also may sign up at alertdc.dc.gov to receive emergency alerts and notifications from Alert DC.

The deployment plan is developed and implemented based on predictions made by the National Weather Service. Predictions may change after the plan has been implemented. Under those circumstances, the District Snow Team will make the necessary modifications to meet the new conditions. Residents should be advised there may be delays and/or interruptions to trash, recycling, leaf collection, and Christmas tree collection services due to snow removal operations.

Residents are also encouraged to join Serve DC’s Volunteer Snow Team, which helps clear sidewalks for registered seniors who are 65 and older, and residents with access functionality needs. This year, Serve DC especially needs volunteers in Wards 4, 5, 7, and 8. Volunteers can sign-up at servedc.galaxydigital.com.

Residents can track snow removal progress in real-time by visiting snow.dc.gov/page/about-track-our-plows.