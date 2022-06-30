Dayville: Grant Devillez Sentenced for Fraud

Accounts Payable Clerk, Grant Devillez Sentenced for Fraud

An accounts payable clerk who misappropriated more than $300,000 belonging to a Providence small business for his own personal use was sentenced on Wednesday to eighteen months of incarceration, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Grant Devillez, 38, of Dayville, Conn., pleaded guilty in January to each of the ten counts of wire fraud with which he had previously been charged by federal indictment. No plea agreement was filed in this matter.

At the time of his guilty plea, Mr. Devillez admitted that, from at least February 2016 through July 2018, he engaged in a scheme to defraud Décor Craft, Inc., of nearly $303,000, by transferring funds from the business’ bank account to his own personal bank accounts; to creditors for personal bills; and to the bank account of another individual.

Mr. Devillez also admitted that when given access to the business’ bank account to make authorized payments to vendors, he often made partial payments or no payments at all, instead transferring the funds for his own use. To cover his criminal conduct, he altered company records to reflect that full payment had been made to the vendors.

U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith sentenced Devillez to eighteen months of incarceration to be followed by three years of federal supervised release – the first six months to be served in a half-way house; and to pay restitution totaling $302,995.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Denise M. Barton.

The matter was investigated by the FBI.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today