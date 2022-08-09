Davion Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

Serious Violent Felon on GPS Monitoring, Davion Andrews Sentenced to 51 Months in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

Davion Andrews, 28, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on January 22, 2021, Andrews crashed a borrowed car into a guardrail on I-70. An Indiana State Trooper arrived at the scene and began investigating the crash. During the investigation, the trooper saw a firearm magazine in Andrews’ jacket pocket and later discovered a firearm in the car.

Further investigation revealed that, in 2020, Andrews was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in Marion County. Andrews was ordered to serve his sentence through Marion County Community Corrections. At the time of the crash, Andrews had covered his GPS monitoring band with foil, which is often done by individuals trying to hide their location from Community Corrections personnel.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. The Indiana State Police provided valuable assistance. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt. As part of the sentence, Judge Pratt ordered that Andrews be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle P. Brady who prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today