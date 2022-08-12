David Sentenced for Distributing Anabolic Steroids

Texas Man, David E. Hutchinson Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Anabolic Steroids through the Mail

A Texas man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for distributing anabolic steroids through the mail.

DAVID E. HUTCHINSON, 47, of Georgetown, Texas, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of distributing anabolic steroids. U.S. District Judge John R. Blakey imposed the prison sentence Thursday after a hearing in federal court in Rockford.

The sentencing was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and William Hedrick, Inspector-in-Charge of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Talia Bucci.

According to a written plea agreement, Hutchinson, who used the name “Robolics,” distributed anabolic steroids through the U.S. mail from at least January to November of 2019. Hutchinson sold a variety of products containing anabolic steroids. He advertised the steroids through online forums, both directly and through sales representatives.

He took orders via email, and he accepted payment either by cash mailed to a fictitious company or via bitcoin transfer. Upon payment, Hutchinson shipped orders of anabolic steroids to customers in multiple states. Hutchinson admitted in the plea agreement that he mailed several parcels containing anabolic steroids to a location in Algonquin, Ill. The shipments fulfilled orders that were placed by federal law enforcement acting in an undercover capacity.

When law enforcement executed a search warrant at Hutchinson’s then-residence in North Carolina on Nov. 21, 2019, Hutchinson was found to be in possession of more than 6,900 grams of anabolic steroids in powder form, several U.S. mail parcels containing anabolic steroids that Hutchinson had packaged for shipment, various mixing and packaging materials, several firearms, a safe containing more than $88,000 in cash, and a cryptocurrency hard wallet containing approximately $87,332 in cryptocurrency.

Hutchinson admitted in the plea agreement that on Nov. 18, 2019, he delivered to a post office in North Carolina a parcel containing samples of his product that he was shipping to Slovakia for chemical analysis. The following day, he delivered to the post office nine parcels containing anabolic steroids that he was mailing to customers.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today