Darrell William Murdock and five others Indicted on Federal Drug Charges in Danville

(STL.News) – In an indictment returned under seal earlier this month and unsealed recently following the defendants’ recent arrests, a federal grand jury sitting in U.S. District Court in Roanoke has charged six Danville-area residents with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Special Agent in Charge Ashan M. Benedict of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives [ATF] Washington Field Division announced the indicted today.

Charged in the indictment are Darrell William Murdock, 33, of Danville, Va., Steven Ray Dove, 41, of Danville, Va., Bendi Annette Davis, 47, of Ringgold, Va., Steven Wayne Flynn, 41, of Orange, Va., Lianna Nicole Parker, 30, of Lynchburg, VA, and Misty Nicole Kiley, of Danville, Va.

The grand jury charged all six defendants with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. In addition, Murdock is charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Davis is charged with two counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine. Dove is charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. Flynn is charged with one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The investigation of the case was conducted by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Danville Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Rachel Swartz is prosecuting the case for the United States.

A Grand Jury Indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. The defendants are entitled to a fair trial with the burden on the government to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

