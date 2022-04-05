Darcie McElwee Statement on Retirement of John H. Rich III

U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee Statement on the Retirement of The Honorable John H. Rich III

PORTLAND, ME (STL.News) Following the retirement of U.S. Magistrate Judge John H. Rich III on Friday, April 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee issued the following statement:

“During the fourteen years he served the federal court in Maine, Magistrate Judge Rich worked tirelessly to provide every party due process with great care. Judge Rich was most often the first face of the Court seen by criminal defendants, jurors, agents, litigants, and attorneys.

He always treated every person in the courtroom with fairness and civility and considered every issue thoroughly. His extraordinary work ethic allowed justice to be dispensed swiftly. My colleagues and I at the U.S. Attorney’s Office are grateful for his remarkable service and wish him well in retirement.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today