Dana Dean Sentenced for Possession of Ammunition, Firearm

Federal Judge Sentences Convicted Felon, Dana Dean Fetherson To 10 Years In Prison For Possession Of Ammunition And A Firearm During A Domestic Violence Incident

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced today that Dana Dean Fetherson, 44, of Waxhaw, N.C., was sentenced to 120 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possession of ammunition and a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brian Mein, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Charlotte Field Division, and Chief Johnny Jennings of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department join U.S. Attorney King in making today’s announcement.

According to filed documents and information presented in court, on April 3, 2020, an individual identified in court documents as J.B. called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend, Fetherson, had “busted out” all the windows of her vehicle with an assault rifle, and had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. Fetherson was arrested on state charges in connection with this incident.

Court records show that on October 7, 2020, Fetherson went to J.B.’s house and shot at J.B. and her mother. J.B. sustained an injury to her wrist and her mother was injured by shrapnel. Fetherson was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2021. When law enforcement served Fetherson with the federal arrest warrant, they found a firearm and drugs in the defendant’s pocket. According to court records, Fetherson has prior criminal convictions and he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

On December 16, 2021, Fetherson pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition and a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently in federal custody. He will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

In making today’s announcement, U.S. Attorney King thanked ATF and CMPD for their investigation of the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimlani Ford, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today