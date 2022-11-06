'Dahmer' dominates as latest hit for Netflix

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story easily led overall streaming viewing for a third week, securing its place as Netflix’s latest eyeball-heavy hit in a week where overall positions didn’t change much. The series streamed 2.345B minutes to easily surpass the 1.099B minutes streamed by Hocus Pocus 2 (NYSE:DIS) in Nielsen’s most recent weekly streaming ratings (for Oct. 3-9). The show about the notorious killer is even lending its popularity to other programming: Netflix also released a documentary episode, The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, that streamed 522M minutes, fifth best on the original-series ratings list. Monster and Hocus Pocus 2 finished ahead of the dueling prestige fantasy series – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (NASDAQ:AMZN) with 988M minutes, and House of the Dragon (NASDAQ:WBD) with 921M minutes – as the top four overall programs were unchanged from last week. Rounding out the overall top 10 were six Netflix (NFLX) programs: No. 5, CoComelon, 773M minutes; No. 6, Last Seen Alive, 747M minutes; No. 7, NCIS, 720M minutes; No. 8, Gilmore Girls, 703M minutes; No. 9, Luckiest Girl Alive, 647M minutes; and No. 10, In the Dark, 603M minutes. Original series were dominated as expected by Dahmer and The Rings of Power, though Netflix also drew some attention with Cobra Kai (558M minutes), The Empress (523M minutes) and the aforementioned Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, as well as The Great British Baking Show (512M minutes). Disney+ (DIS) put She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (454M minutes) and Andor (356M minutes) on that list at Nos. 7 and 10 respectively, while Hulu (DIS) (CMCSA) put The Handmaid’s Tale on the chart at No. 8 (410M minutes). HBO Max (WBD) topped the acquired-series list with House of the Dragon, and it also placed that show’s predecessor series, Game of Thrones, at No. 7 with 570M minutes. Disney+ (DIS) put The Simpsons (468M minutes) and Bluey (411M minutes) at No. 9 and 10 respectively, so the rest of the chart was populated by Netflix regulars including CoComelon, NCIS and Gilmore Girls. And in movies, Hocus Pocus 2 (DIS) was an easy leader again over a crop from Netflix (NFLX): Last Seen Alive, Luckiest Girl Alive, and Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (570M minutes). The popularity of Hocus Pocus 2 led Hocus Pocus (DIS) to the No. 5 movie spot, with 359M minutes. HBO Max also made the chart at no. 7 with Rush Hour (269M minutes), and Hulu (DIS) (CMCSA) at No. 8 with Hellraiser (248M minutes). (A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings now incorporate viewing from six major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), HBO Max (WBD), Hulu (DIS) (CMCSA), and Netflix (NFLX).)