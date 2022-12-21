Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market Research Report … – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market Research Report by Platform, Cryptocurrency Type, End-use, Region – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation.

Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities.

Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlights the driving and restraining factors of the Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.

Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.

The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market?

Company Usability Profiles:

AirSwap

Binance

Bisq

Bitcoin IRA

BitMart

Bitstamp USA, Inc.

BlockFi International Ltd.

Cash App Investing LLC

Coinbase Global, Inc.

Coincheck, Inc.

Coinmama

Crypto.com

eToro (Europe) Ltd.

FTX Trading Limited

Gemini Trust Company, LLC

Kraken

KuCoin.com

Pionex

Uphold

Webull Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing number of cryptocurrency users across the globe

5.1.1.2. Acceptance of cryptocurrency and use of DeFi by various financial institutions

5.1.1.3. Utilization of blockchain technology for decentralization and efficient transactions

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Lack of awareness and concerns regarding resistance to adopt

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Partnerships between financial institutes and cryptocurrency exchange platforms

5.1.3.2. Rising advancements and technological integration in the platforms

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Stringent government regulations and approvals

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market, by Platform

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Mobile Crypto Trading Platform App

6.3. Web-based Crypto Trading Platform

7. Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market, by Cryptocurrency Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Binance Coin

7.3. Bitcoin

7.4. Ethereum

7.5. Tether

7.6. USD Coin

8. Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market, by End-use

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial

8.3.1. Banks

8.3.2. Credit Unions

8.3.3. Fintech Companies

8.3. Personal

