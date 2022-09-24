Crypto Market Cap Falls By 0.55% To $935.68 Billion – BW Businessworld – STL.News

The major cryptocurrencies have seen a decline on Saturday. The global crypto market cap has reached USD 935.68 billion, down 0.55 per cent from the previous day. At the same time, the total crypto market volume has fallen by 7.86 per cent to USD 81.71 billion during the last 24 hours.

Where the total volume in Decentralised Finance (DeFi) is present at USD 4.22 billion, which is 5.17 per cent of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market. At the same time, the volume of all stablecoins stands at USD 74.18 billion, which is 90.78 per cent of the total 24-hour volume of the crypto market.

The price of Bitcoin, the world’s largest and popular cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation, has fallen by 0.17 per cent to Rs 16,00,001 during the last 24 hours. Its market presence currently stands at 39.26 per cent, with a decline of 0.01 per cent during the day.

At the same time, Ethereum, the second most popular cryptocurrency, has fallen 0.82 per cent to Rs 1,11,200.0 in the previous day. Whereas, Tether is down 0.34 per cent at Rs 84.61. On the other hand, Cardano is trading at Rs 38.8000 with a fall of 0.94 per cent.

Also, Binance Coin has gained 1.41 per cent to reach Rs 23,225.01. Talking about XRP, this cryptocurrency has seen an increase of 1.24 per cent during the last 24 hours. This cryptocurrency is currently present at Rs 41.50.

Apart from that, there is a huge boom in the hacking of cryptocurrencies. There has been a 60 per cent increase in hacking incidents. This figure is for the first 7 months of this year. Hacking has cost USD 1.9 billion (about Rs 16000 crore). The incidents of theft of funds from the De-Centralized Finance (DeFi) protocol have seen a huge increase. This report was released by blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis on Tuesday.