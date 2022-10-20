Crypto Investment Expert: Market Forces Accelerated Crypto Winter – Investing News Network

The cryptocurrency investment marketplace has gone through several difficult stages throughout 2022. As investors continue to face a bear market grappling the current cryptocurrency marketplace, the Investing News Network (INN) spoke with Dan Hoover, a director at cryptocurrency-focused investment firm Castle Funds, to review the current sentiment of the space and what investors should expect for the remainder of 2022. The expert has had experience with risk management in the investment market. Read more to learn about the expert’s perspective on the recent Ethereum merge process and the role of risk diversification into the entire rise of the cryptocurrency investment market.

Path to struggling crypto winter At the start of the year, investors faced an overweight exposure to equities given their limited valuable alternatives, according to Hoover. This reasoning led to some increased exposure by investors into the cryptocurrency market. “Looking back on the historical performance of crypto as an asset class, or even Bitcoin and Ether as two different investments, you were able to get very powerful diversification and overall portfolio risk reduction with very small allocations to crypto,” he said. The expert added the increased exposure came with even small yields, like 2 percent of a portfolio that would get rebalanced every quarter. But world conditions changed the panorama quickly. “You had a bit of a delayed hangover from all of the economic stimulus that was put in during COVID, that all started to come back,” Hoover said. “I think that that certainly started the deleveraging process in crypto, as crypto prices continued to fall, then the liquidations took the leverage out of the market and it sort of accelerated the fall.”

Is panic settling into the crypto investment market? Heading into the end of the year, Hoover said he’s unsure where the panic sentiment is headed, but he doesn’t expect a dramatic turn. “I don’t think that there are a bunch of people that are holding on and saying: ‘Okay, if Bitcoin goes below 18,000 that’s it, I’m done. I’m going to liquidate,’” he said. Hoover told INN he expects to see some investors sell temporarily before the end of the year for tax purposes.

Investor takeaway The entire cryptocurrency investment landscape is amid a difficult bear market, putting pressure on the current price reality. For the long-term, experts continue to point to key marks that show the health of the market and the pressures from exterior forces affecting the current dynamics.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.