Crypto Analyst Predicts New Target Level For Polygon Amid Market Contagion: 'Two Buy Signals…' – Matic Ne – Benzinga

A pseudonymous crypto analyst has predicted a bullish outlook and new target levels for Polygon MATIC/USD on a four-hour chart. What Happened: ‘AliCharts’ told his 10,000 followers on Twitter that the TD Sequential presents two buy signals on the MATIC.TD Sequential is an indicator that allows users to accurately pinpoint potential price reversals in financial markets. It provides uers with a clear recommendation of when to buy and when to sell, enabling them to capitalize on potential trends and on profits.See More: Best Crypto Day Trading StrategiesThe analyst said if these signals are validated, MATIC could surge toward $0.80 or even $0.83.MATIC has been in a pronounced downtrend since the rejection at $0.928 on Dec.14, as observed on lower timeframes. The Relative Strength Index has been below 50 for a good portion of the last month and could not break above 60 when MATIC bulls attempted to take the $0.95 resistance level.Price Action: At the time of writing, MATIC was trading at $0.79, down 0.36% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Search For ‘Santa Claus’ Rally: Veteran Trader Says Memecoin Doing Circles Around ‘Mulberry Bush’