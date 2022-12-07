Corporate Radar: Can Fin Homes to go ex-dividend, BLS International ex-bonus date & more

There are a host of corporate actions and board meetings scheduled for Thursday.

Shares of (Rs 1.5 per share) and (Rs 2 per share) will trade ex-dividend today.

Shares of BLS International will trade ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1. The record date for the same is December 10, 2022.

EFC (I)’s board will meet today to consider the conversion of 95,500 convertible warrants into equity shares on a preferential basis to the promoter.

Also, Capfin India’s board is scheduled to meet today to consider and approve the matter regarding duplicate issue of shares certificates.

Further, there is a board meeting of for quarterly results and for the scheme of arrangement.