Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Boston, MA

Information is rapidly changing, and the Boston Public Health Commission will update this post as new and relevant information becomes available.

Boston, MA (STL.News) On Monday, March 30, Boston Mayor Walsh announced that a new partnership will help create subsidized housing for 1,000 Boston Public Schools families at risk of displacement and experiencing homelessness. The City released a comprehensive plan for those experiencing homelessness in Boston during the public health emergency.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Governor Baker issued an emergency order requiring all employers that do not provide “COVID-19 Essential Services” to close physical workplaces until Tuesday, April 7 at noon. The order also limits gatherings to 10 people.

Governor Baker issued an emergency order extending the closure of all Massachusetts public and private schools until May 4. With Boston Public Schools closed to students, the City will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch meals to all Boston students. View a map of meal sites for children and youth.

All City of Boston playgrounds and tot lots have been temporarily closed. Group sports activities on fields and courts are temporarily suspended. Parks will remain open for passive use, but we encourage everyone to practice social distancing.

All Boston Public Library locations are closed until further notice.

All Boston Centers for Youth & Families pools, gyms, and fitness centers are closed. By this Wednesday, March 18, all BCYF programming will be suspended. Only select BCYF centers will be open for youth meal distribution during school closures.

The City is suspending all regular activity at construction sites in Boston.

The MBTA is reducing its services. Visit the MBTA website for more details.