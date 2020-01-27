Convicted Felon, Brandon Mardell Woods Sentenced for Armed Robberies in the Central West End of St Louis

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) Brandon Mardell Woods, 35, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in two robberies in the Central West End. Woods appeared before U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey.

According to court documents, on June 17, 2018, a victim was walking to her vehicle when Woods approached her, pointed a firearm at her, and ordered her into her vehicle. Woods entered the driver’s seat and directed the victim into the passenger seat. The victim complied and Woods drove the victim’s vehicle to an ATM where he withdrew $500.00 from the victim’s bank account.

On June 19, 2018, two victims were seated in their vehicle when Woods entered the backseat, pointed a firearm at them, and ordered one of the victims to drive him to an ATM. Once at the ATM, Woods directed one of the victims to withdraw money from her bank account. She withdrew $200.00 from her account and gave it to Woods.

On June 20, 2018, officers of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Woods and found him to be in possession of a firearm.

“The continued collective effort among the St Louis Police Department, FBI, Circuit Attorney’s Office and U.S. Attorney’s office will definitely hold violent criminals accountable,” said Chief John W. Hayden, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, with the assistance of the Central West End Neighborhood Security Initiative. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Roy is handling the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

