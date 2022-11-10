Consumer spending rises 2.9% Y/Y in October, easing from September: BofA

lechatnoir Discretionary consumer spending per household increased again in October, rising 2.9% Y/Y, though at a slower pace than September’s 3.2% climb, Bank of America Institute reported Thursday. That comes as headline inflation for last month came in at a cooler than expected rate. But inflation is still at its highest in decades, thus “middle- and higher- income households ($50-125k and >$125k, respectively) have replaced lower-income households as the main driver for growth in discretionary spending,” BofA Institute noted. The lower-income group contributed one-fifth of the growth in discretionary spending, compared with approximately two-fifths at the same time a year before, likely due to a loss in purchasing power amid soaring prices. Total payments, which include credit card, debit card, ACH, wires, bill pay, person-to-person, cash and checks, perked up 9% Y/Y in October. Of note, the housing market slowdown took its toll on goods spending, with furniture spending off over 10% Y/Y, or over 20% Y/Y when adjusted for inflation. Overall, “our internal data illustrates that the consumer still has forward momentum, though holiday spending looks a little tepid right now,” said David Tinsley, senior economist for Bank of America Institute. “A rebound in auto supply has the potential to mean car purchases could partially offset an overall slowdown in discretionary spending.” See how slower consumer spending weighed on PayPal’s (PYPL) outlook.